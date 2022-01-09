ChatCoin Reaches Market Cap of $970,813.90 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $970,813.90 and approximately $50,391.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,923.03 or 1.00086614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00089123 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00033500 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00040123 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.10 or 0.00785695 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

