Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $436.35 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.39 billion and $699.65 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $436.35 or 0.01038025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00085388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.08 or 0.07419983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,017.41 or 0.99955309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00071599 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006703 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,481,015 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WBNBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.