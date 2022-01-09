BSCView Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a total market cap of $180,051.16 and $15,259.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BSCView has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00085388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.08 or 0.07419983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,017.41 or 0.99955309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00071599 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006703 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.