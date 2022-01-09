Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to post earnings of $6.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.53. Meritage Homes posted earnings per share of $3.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $19.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.98 to $19.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $23.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.29 to $28.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 41.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 28.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after purchasing an additional 37,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTH traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.46. 641,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,649. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.00 and its 200-day moving average is $107.04. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $78.52 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

