$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Guess? posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE GES traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. 647,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,965. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.13. Guess? has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other Guess? news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 90.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the second quarter worth $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the second quarter worth $90,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the third quarter worth $123,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

