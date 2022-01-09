Klever Price Down 12.8% This Week (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Klever has a market capitalization of $103.54 million and approximately $931,445.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klever has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00085692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.59 or 0.07398231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,960.86 or 0.99863900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00071541 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

