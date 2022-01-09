BIDR Market Capitalization Tops $15.64 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.64 million and approximately $29.66 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00085692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.59 or 0.07398231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,960.86 or 0.99863900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00071541 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006732 BTC.

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

