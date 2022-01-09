VeriCoin (VRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $697,844.20

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $697,844.20 and $102.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,939.82 or 0.99813824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00089930 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00033447 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00040239 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.47 or 0.00781730 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,600,423 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.