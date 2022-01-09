Matrix AI Network (MAN) Market Cap Reaches $5.80 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $599,454.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.21 or 0.00312273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.