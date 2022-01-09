GCN Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $80,145.57 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $80,145.57 and $4.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.21 or 0.00312273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000075 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.