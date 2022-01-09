ROOBEE Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.29 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. ROOBEE has a market cap of $8.71 million and $1.29 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00012978 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.41 or 0.00337215 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

