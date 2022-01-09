Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Achieves Market Cap of $235.82 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for about $20.66 or 0.00049258 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $235.82 million and $51.47 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001268 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002547 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002329 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,415,813 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

