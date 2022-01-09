DeFiChain Reaches One Day Volume of $2.79 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFiChain has a market cap of $781.08 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.60 or 0.00006198 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007143 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000837 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeFiChain

DFI is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

