Lithium (LITH) Tops One Day Volume of $2.15 Million

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Lithium has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One Lithium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lithium has a market capitalization of $16.77 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00057797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00084677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.33 or 0.07407784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,891.19 or 0.99931552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00071159 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Lithium Coin Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,549,189,771 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lithium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lithium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lithium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

