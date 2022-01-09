Govi (GOVI) Market Capitalization Hits $8.96 Million

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. Govi has a total market cap of $8.96 million and $752,846.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Govi has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Govi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00057797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00084677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.33 or 0.07407784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,891.19 or 0.99931552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00071159 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006750 BTC.

About Govi

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GOVIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Govi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Govi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.