The Transfer Token (TTT) Market Capitalization Hits $587.72 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $587.72 million and approximately $83,130.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for about $5.61 or 0.00013359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00115342 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000937 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,399 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

