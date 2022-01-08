Vai Hits Market Capitalization of $53.79 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001985 BTC on popular exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $53.79 million and $486,853.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00082928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.21 or 0.07405581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,912.16 or 0.99827242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00071098 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006729 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 64,548,316 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars.

