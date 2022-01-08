YFFII Finance (YFFII) Hits Market Cap of $4,504.29

YFFII Finance (CURRENCY:YFFII) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. YFFII Finance has a market cap of $4,504.29 and $88,339.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFFII Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YFFII Finance has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004810 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00064513 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001095 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005647 BTC.
YFFII Finance Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “YFFII describes itself as the original vision of yearn.finance (YFI). “
