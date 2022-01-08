Myriad (XMY) Price Tops $0.0009

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Myriad coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $1.70 million and $818.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000124 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,813,417,250 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

