Rope ($ROPE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $37.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Rope has a market cap of $97,697.74 and $37.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for about $3.49 or 0.00008311 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rope has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00082928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.21 or 0.07405581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,912.16 or 0.99827242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00071098 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006729 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

