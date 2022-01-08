Helpico Reaches Market Capitalization of $338.05 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Helpico has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Helpico has a total market cap of $338.05 and approximately $2.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00058178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00082605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.50 or 0.07391701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,008.84 or 0.99828617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00071426 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

