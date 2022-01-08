Ethverse (ETHV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,485.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. Ethverse has a market cap of $864,864.44 and approximately $4,485.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.32 or 0.00418994 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00009272 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000926 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $533.72 or 0.01268316 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETHVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.