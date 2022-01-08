SIX Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.14 Million (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. SIX has a market capitalization of $59.14 million and $1.79 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SIX has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. One SIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00058178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00082605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.50 or 0.07391701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,008.84 or 0.99828617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00071426 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006717 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . The official website for SIX is six.network . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

SIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

