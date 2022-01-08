ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.07). ZIOPHARM Oncology reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $25,567.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,935,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 543,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 522,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.00. 1,042,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $215.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.71. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

