FortKnoxster Price Reaches $0.0518 on Exchanges (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $7.72 million and $357,741.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FortKnoxster

FKX is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

