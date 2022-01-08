SkinCoin (SKIN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $43,717.00

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 48% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $88,368.85 and $43,717.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded down 59.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

