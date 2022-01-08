WINkLink Market Cap Achieves $367.82 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $367.82 million and $359.77 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WINkLink has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00057951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00081805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.96 or 0.07398394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,885.13 or 0.99770355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00071276 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006743 BTC.

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,169,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

