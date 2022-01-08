Audius Price Tops $1.35 on Top Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Audius has a market cap of $696.99 million and $15.78 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00003219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Audius Profile

AUDIO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,072,692,308 coins and its circulating supply is 515,745,635 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

