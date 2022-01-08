IoTeX (IOTX) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $973.48 million and approximately $32.80 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.75 or 0.00342406 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

