Autonio (NIOX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $116,919.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and $116,919.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0507 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00057728 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00081232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.31 or 0.07410909 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,713.57 or 0.99775450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00071194 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

