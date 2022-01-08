KARMA (KARMA) Price Down 11.8% This Week

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $34.16 million and approximately $9.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001565 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00053312 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.03 or 0.00643488 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.