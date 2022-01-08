Crypterium Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.42 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Crypterium coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Crypterium has a total market cap of $8.42 million and $3.39 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00061617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005565 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium (CRYPTO:CRPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,551,488 coins and its circulating supply is 81,553,937 coins. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

