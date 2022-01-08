Crypterium (CRPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.42 Million

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Crypterium has a total market cap of $8.42 million and $3.39 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crypterium has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypterium alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00061617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium (CRPT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,551,488 coins and its circulating supply is 81,553,937 coins. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRPTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crypterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.