Arqma (ARQ) Price Down 18.1% This Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Arqma has a total market cap of $449,086.76 and approximately $820.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arqma has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,807.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.33 or 0.07454011 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.42 or 0.00311963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.37 or 0.00897848 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00070646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.84 or 0.00444503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.87 or 0.00258014 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,979,863 coins and its circulating supply is 11,935,319 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

