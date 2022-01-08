Honest (HNST) Market Capitalization Hits $1.46 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Honest has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1,845.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00057728 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00081232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.31 or 0.07410909 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,713.57 or 0.99775450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00071194 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

