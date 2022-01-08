Smart MFG (MFG) Price Tops $0.0730 on Exchanges

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Smart MFG has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Smart MFG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0730 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smart MFG has a market capitalization of $23.31 million and $67,481.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Smart MFG Coin Profile

Smart MFG (MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 319,415,351 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Smart MFG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smart MFG directly using U.S. dollars.

