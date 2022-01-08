PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Hits $10.32 on Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.32 or 0.00024655 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and approximately $151.91 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00061848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005613 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 256,969,439 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

