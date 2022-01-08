Zacks: Analysts Expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will announce sales of $38.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year sales of $148.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.48 million to $148.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $191.33 million, with estimates ranging from $186.18 million to $194.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OLO.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

OLO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.75. 798,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,573. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. OLO has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

In other news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $615,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 727,579 shares of company stock worth $20,392,433 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in OLO by 853.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,700,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OLO by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,006 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in OLO by 115.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,979,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OLO by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 963,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,353,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OLO (OLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.