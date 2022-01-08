Rainicorn 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.56 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 42.3% against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $49.64 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00058073 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00080489 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.83 or 0.07387492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,772.79 or 0.99777923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00071212 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006768 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

