Verso Token (VSO) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Verso Token coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso Token has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verso Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00058097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00080754 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.93 or 0.07378771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,603.47 or 0.99671966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00071163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Verso Token Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso Token

