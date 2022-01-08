BetterBetting (BETR) Market Cap Reaches $232.69 Million

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00061984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005588 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

