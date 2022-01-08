Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

NASDAQ:RUTH traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 279,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,748. The company has a market capitalization of $678.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,528,000 after purchasing an additional 502,009 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,448,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,371,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 318,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 215,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,343,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

