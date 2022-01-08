$0.87 EPS Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.91. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.11. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,867,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,803 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,944 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

