Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will post $3.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $11.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.74.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $110.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $117.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

