$316.41 Million in Sales Expected for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) will post sales of $316.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $312.42 million. Enviva Partners posted sales of $277.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enviva Partners.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.11 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVA. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 498,472 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,764,000 after buying an additional 250,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after buying an additional 211,225 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva Partners stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.79. 99,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,930. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average of $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $75.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -460.27%.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

