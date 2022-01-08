$92.46 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce $92.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.81 million and the lowest is $92.10 million. AppFolio reported sales of $72.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $356.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $356.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $425.77 million, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $428.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AppFolio.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III purchased 72,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.87 per share, with a total value of $9,535,057.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in AppFolio by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AppFolio stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,559. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,979.67 and a beta of 1.02. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $185.44.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

