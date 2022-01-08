PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Hits $0.20

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000483 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $723,866.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00057621 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00082072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.87 or 0.07376301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,620.27 or 1.00136035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00070908 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006809 BTC.

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 25,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

