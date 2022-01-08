BlackCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,421.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. BlackCoin has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $4,421.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00018242 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,122,903 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

