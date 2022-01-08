Mina Price Reaches $3.25 on Major Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Mina has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $3.25 or 0.00007829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $40.93 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00057621 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00082072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.87 or 0.07376301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,620.27 or 1.00136035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00070908 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 344,108,909 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

