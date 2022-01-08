Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.64 Million

Brokerages expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce $168.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.60 million. Natera reported sales of $112.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $621.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.00 million to $625.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $766.74 million, with estimates ranging from $752.37 million to $788.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.08.

NTRA stock traded down $7.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.15. 1,808,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,943. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.14. Natera has a twelve month low of $74.87 and a twelve month high of $129.09.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $412,636.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,898,359 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,558,000 after buying an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Natera by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,869 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Natera by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

